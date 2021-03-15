The Legislative Council’s membership would grow from 70 to 90 seats under Beijing’s reforms. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong elections reform: senior Beijing official opens discussions in the city, cautions against talks deviating from framework already agreed
- Officials are in Hong Kong to canvass industry, political and community figures as the central government forges ahead with electoral reform
- Zhang Xiaoming says he is in Hong Kong to ‘hear views’ on the reforms as consultation opens with key local figures
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
