The Legislative Council’s membership would grow from 70 to 90 seats under Beijing’s reforms. Photo: Felix Wong The Legislative Council’s membership would grow from 70 to 90 seats under Beijing’s reforms. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections reform: senior Beijing official opens discussions in the city, cautions against talks deviating from framework already agreed

  • Officials are in Hong Kong to canvass industry, political and community figures as the central government forges ahead with electoral reform
  • Zhang Xiaoming says he is in Hong Kong to ‘hear views’ on the reforms as consultation opens with key local figures

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Jeffie Lam and Natalie Wong

Updated: 12:20pm, 15 Mar, 2021

