Nathan Law (pictured) is one of eight overseas Hong Kong activists to lend his name to a new charter aimed at keeping up pressure on Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Activists overseas launch new ‘Hong Kong Charter’ aimed at keeping up pressure on Beijing
- The charter’s founding signatories, some of whom are on the run from arrest warrants back home, regard it as their ‘responsibility to protect Hong Kong’s autonomy’, Nathan Law says
- While the charter does not call for independence, it states ‘Hongkongers shall have the right to determine the future and affairs’ of the city
