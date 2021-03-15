Nathan Law (pictured) is one of eight overseas Hong Kong activists to lend his name to a new charter aimed at keeping up pressure on Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE Nathan Law (pictured) is one of eight overseas Hong Kong activists to lend his name to a new charter aimed at keeping up pressure on Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Politics

Activists overseas launch new ‘Hong Kong Charter’ aimed at keeping up pressure on Beijing

  • The charter’s founding signatories, some of whom are on the run from arrest warrants back home, regard it as their ‘responsibility to protect Hong Kong’s autonomy’, Nathan Law says
  • While the charter does not call for independence, it states ‘Hongkongers shall have the right to determine the future and affairs’ of the city

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 5:13pm, 15 Mar, 2021

