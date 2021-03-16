Tear gas was used during the 2019 clashes between police and protesters at Polytechnic University. Photo: AFP Tear gas was used during the 2019 clashes between police and protesters at Polytechnic University. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protests: documentary covering Polytechnic University clashes pulled from cinema following warnings of possible national security law breaches

  • Pro-Beijing newspapers have accused Inside the Red Brick Wall of glorifying radical protesters and stoking up hatred against police and the government
  • Cinema and screening organisers withdraw the film to ‘avoid unnecessary misunderstanding’

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 10:08am, 16 Mar, 2021

