Tear gas was used during the 2019 clashes between police and protesters at Polytechnic University. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protests: documentary covering Polytechnic University clashes pulled from cinema following warnings of possible national security law breaches
- Pro-Beijing newspapers have accused Inside the Red Brick Wall of glorifying radical protesters and stoking up hatred against police and the government
- Cinema and screening organisers withdraw the film to ‘avoid unnecessary misunderstanding’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Tear gas was used during the 2019 clashes between police and protesters at Polytechnic University. Photo: AFP