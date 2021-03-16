Hong Kong lawmakers should be able to make quick work of legislating for the central government overhaul of the city’s elections system, Carrie Lam says. Photo: Dickson Lee Hong Kong lawmakers should be able to make quick work of legislating for the central government overhaul of the city’s elections system, Carrie Lam says. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong lawmakers should be able to make quick work of legislating for the central government overhaul of the city’s elections system, Carrie Lam says. Photo: Dickson Lee
Carrie Lam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections reform: Carrie Lam promises fast-track legislative process for Beijing-decreed overhaul

  • Lawmakers can work through the necessary legislation underpinning the reforms with extra sittings and by relegating other bills, Lam says
  • Swift progress is needed to ensure the changes are made in time for the coming run of elections in the city, the chief executive adds

Topic |   Carrie Lam
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 5:12pm, 16 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong lawmakers should be able to make quick work of legislating for the central government overhaul of the city’s elections system, Carrie Lam says. Photo: Dickson Lee Hong Kong lawmakers should be able to make quick work of legislating for the central government overhaul of the city’s elections system, Carrie Lam says. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong lawmakers should be able to make quick work of legislating for the central government overhaul of the city’s elections system, Carrie Lam says. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE