Hong Kong lawmakers should be able to make quick work of legislating for the central government overhaul of the city’s elections system, Carrie Lam says. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong elections reform: Carrie Lam promises fast-track legislative process for Beijing-decreed overhaul
- Lawmakers can work through the necessary legislation underpinning the reforms with extra sittings and by relegating other bills, Lam says
- Swift progress is needed to ensure the changes are made in time for the coming run of elections in the city, the chief executive adds
Topic | Carrie Lam
Hong Kong lawmakers should be able to make quick work of legislating for the central government overhaul of the city’s elections system, Carrie Lam says. Photo: Dickson Lee