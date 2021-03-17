Ramon Yuen has complained about the Home Affairs Department. Photo: Democratic Party Ramon Yuen has complained about the Home Affairs Department. Photo: Democratic Party
Ramon Yuen has complained about the Home Affairs Department. Photo: Democratic Party
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong opposition politician accuses government of altering records of district council meetings

  • District councillor alleges staff committed a range of offences including misconduct in public office, deception and forgery by omitting certain speeches
  • Home Affairs Department dismisses his allegation as unfounded, arguing the speeches were irrelevant

Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 12:54am, 17 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ramon Yuen has complained about the Home Affairs Department. Photo: Democratic Party Ramon Yuen has complained about the Home Affairs Department. Photo: Democratic Party
Ramon Yuen has complained about the Home Affairs Department. Photo: Democratic Party
READ FULL ARTICLE