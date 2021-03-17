The new sanctions were revealed when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (pictured) updated a report required under the Hong Kong Autonomy Act. Photo: Getty Images The new sanctions were revealed when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (pictured) updated a report required under the Hong Kong Autonomy Act. Photo: Getty Images
The new sanctions were revealed when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (pictured) updated a report required under the Hong Kong Autonomy Act. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong /  Politics

breaking | Washington imposes new sanctions against 14 officials over Hong Kong electoral overhaul

  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the actions of the individuals named ‘have reduced Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy’
  • The sanctions come on the eve of a high-level meeting in Alaska between Blinken and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and China’s top diplomats, Yang Jiechi and Wang Yi

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 12:27pm, 17 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The new sanctions were revealed when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (pictured) updated a report required under the Hong Kong Autonomy Act. Photo: Getty Images The new sanctions were revealed when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (pictured) updated a report required under the Hong Kong Autonomy Act. Photo: Getty Images
The new sanctions were revealed when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (pictured) updated a report required under the Hong Kong Autonomy Act. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE