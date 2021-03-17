Zhang Xiaoming, the deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, speaks to the press after a series of meetings on the city’s electoral overhaul on Wednesday. Photo: Handout Zhang Xiaoming, the deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, speaks to the press after a series of meetings on the city’s electoral overhaul on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Zhang Xiaoming, the deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, speaks to the press after a series of meetings on the city’s electoral overhaul on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

Election Committee to control majority of seats in Hong Kong’s revamped Legislative Council, top official says

  • Zhang Xiaoming, of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, says the historically establishment-dominated committee ‘should elect more lawmakers’ than the city’s geographic and functional constituencies
  • Zhang also says district councillors’ seats on the Election Committee are likely to be scrapped, because the bodies ‘should not have too much political function’

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Tony CheungNadia LamNatalie Wong
Tony Cheung , Nadia Lam and Natalie Wong

Updated: 3:02pm, 17 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhang Xiaoming, the deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, speaks to the press after a series of meetings on the city’s electoral overhaul on Wednesday. Photo: Handout Zhang Xiaoming, the deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, speaks to the press after a series of meetings on the city’s electoral overhaul on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Zhang Xiaoming, the deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, speaks to the press after a series of meetings on the city’s electoral overhaul on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE