Zhang Xiaoming, the deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, speaks to the press after a series of meetings on the city’s electoral overhaul on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Election Committee to control majority of seats in Hong Kong’s revamped Legislative Council, top official says
- Zhang Xiaoming, of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, says the historically establishment-dominated committee ‘should elect more lawmakers’ than the city’s geographic and functional constituencies
- Zhang also says district councillors’ seats on the Election Committee are likely to be scrapped, because the bodies ‘should not have too much political function’
