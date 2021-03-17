The M+ museum is slated to open at the end of the year. Photo: K.Y Cheng
Hong Kong leader vows to protect freedom of expression after pro-Beijing lawmaker asks if new museum will threaten national security
- New People’s Party vice-chairman Eunice Yung asks city’s leader during session in the legislature if officials will check whether artworks violate security law
- Carrie Lam responds by saying cultural district operator can determine which works fall outside the category of artistic expression and the hub project has Beijing’s backing
Topic | West Kowloon Cultural District
