The M+ museum is slated to open at the end of the year. Photo: K.Y Cheng The M+ museum is slated to open at the end of the year. Photo: K.Y Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader vows to protect freedom of expression after pro-Beijing lawmaker asks if new museum will threaten national security

  • New People’s Party vice-chairman Eunice Yung asks city’s leader during session in the legislature if officials will check whether artworks violate security law
  • Carrie Lam responds by saying cultural district operator can determine which works fall outside the category of artistic expression and the hub project has Beijing’s backing

Enid Tsui
Updated: 8:08pm, 17 Mar, 2021

