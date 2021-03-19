The Goddess sculpture at the Court of Final Appeal in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang The Goddess sculpture at the Court of Final Appeal in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong courts free of government meddling, justice minister says in backing comments by leading British judge

  • Teresa Cheng defends integrity of city’s judicial system, echoing views put forward by Lord Jonathan Sumption, a non-permanent judge of top court
  • Sumption’s comments come amid British campaign to pressure foreign jurists into stepping down over the national security law

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 7:31pm, 19 Mar, 2021

The Goddess sculpture at the Court of Final Appeal in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
