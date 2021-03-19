The Legislative Council will be expanded to 90 seats under the shake-up. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong electoral reform: lawmakers to start discussing coming shake-up even before full details of Beijing plan revealed
- Subcommittee will be set up to immediately start discussing Beijing’s plan, including a resolution endorsed by the National People’s Congress
- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam had earlier asked Legco to fast-track the local legislative work to pave the way for the shake-up
