Executive councillor Ronny Tong has urged the opposition in Hong Kong to engage in the political system. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong election reforms: overhaul could damage perception of city’s political system and cause public backlash, warns top government adviser
- Executive Council Ronny Tong member cautions that move meant to ensure stability could end up hurting city
- Tong also says overhaul could hit city’s ability to attract next generation of political talent
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
