The head of Hong Kong’s de facto central bank has brushed off concerns the city’s currency is weakening against the US dollar. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief insists electoral overhaul not to blame for capital outflow
- Eddie Yue says the outflow was caused by mainland companies transferring money raised in Hong Kong back across the border following IPOs
- He also brushed off concerns the city’s currency could be weakening, saying the Hong Kong dollar was still on strong side of its narrow trading band
