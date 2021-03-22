The Election Committee will have vast new powers under the electoral reforms. Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen The Election Committee will have vast new powers under the electoral reforms. Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
The Election Committee will have vast new powers under the electoral reforms. Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing knew national security law was not enough to control Hong Kong, which is why the electoral reforms had to kick in

  • Two hard truths emerge from meetings over political shake-up: a new power centre is in the making and it will have a tough sidekick
  • Overhaul effectively means the chief executive will no longer be the most powerful political figure in the city

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Tony CheungNatalie Wong
Tony Cheung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 8:34am, 22 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Election Committee will have vast new powers under the electoral reforms. Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen The Election Committee will have vast new powers under the electoral reforms. Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
The Election Committee will have vast new powers under the electoral reforms. Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE