The Election Committee will have vast new powers under the electoral reforms. Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
Beijing knew national security law was not enough to control Hong Kong, which is why the electoral reforms had to kick in
- Two hard truths emerge from meetings over political shake-up: a new power centre is in the making and it will have a tough sidekick
- Overhaul effectively means the chief executive will no longer be the most powerful political figure in the city
