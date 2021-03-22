The National People’s Congress pass the resolution overhauling Hong Kong’s electoral system during the ‘two sessions’ meetings in Beijing on March 11. Photo: EPA-EFE The National People’s Congress pass the resolution overhauling Hong Kong’s electoral system during the ‘two sessions’ meetings in Beijing on March 11. Photo: EPA-EFE
The National People’s Congress pass the resolution overhauling Hong Kong’s electoral system during the ‘two sessions’ meetings in Beijing on March 11. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Politics

China’s top legislative body to weigh overhaul of Hong Kong political system next week

  • Agenda for meeting of National People’s Congress Standing Committee led by proposals to amend annexes 1 and 2 of the Basic Law, state media says
  • National legislature passed resolution earlier this month paving the way for shake-up to ensure only ‘patriots’ hold key positions of political power.

Topic |   Hong Kong political reform
Jeffie LamLilian Cheng
Jeffie Lam and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 10:52pm, 22 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The National People’s Congress pass the resolution overhauling Hong Kong’s electoral system during the ‘two sessions’ meetings in Beijing on March 11. Photo: EPA-EFE The National People’s Congress pass the resolution overhauling Hong Kong’s electoral system during the ‘two sessions’ meetings in Beijing on March 11. Photo: EPA-EFE
The National People’s Congress pass the resolution overhauling Hong Kong’s electoral system during the ‘two sessions’ meetings in Beijing on March 11. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE