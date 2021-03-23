Residents wait in line to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vows to discuss travel deals with overseas governments to allow cross-border flows of vaccinated residents
- City’s chief executive says her officials will look to reach travel agreements with other destinations based on vaccine recognition
- Main motivation for taking the jab should be health protection, Lam says, after earlier revealing that officials are looking at incentivising vaccinations
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
