Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says the city can tackle its housing problem on its own. Photo: Sun Yeung
Beijing did not instruct Hong Kong to deal with housing, poverty issues, city leader says
- Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung was earlier quoted as saying Beijing had instructed the city to tackle the issues
- But Carrie Lam says the ‘instruction’ never happened, and Hong Kong deals with its problems its own way
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says the city can tackle its housing problem on its own. Photo: Sun Yeung