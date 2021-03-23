Carrie Lam has responded to comments from serving non-permanent judges of Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal. Photo: Bloomberg Carrie Lam has responded to comments from serving non-permanent judges of Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal. Photo: Bloomberg
Carrie Lam has responded to comments from serving non-permanent judges of Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says city’s judiciary is independent and stable in response to British judge’s resignation warning

  • Lam says recent remarks from overseas judges serving Hong Kong’s top court show the judiciary is ‘firm and stable’, with its independence intact
  • Senior British judge earlier revealed he would consider quitting city’s Court of Final Appeal if judicial independence was eroded

Topic | Hong Kong courts
Nadia Lam
Updated: 3:35pm, 23 Mar, 2021

