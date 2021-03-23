Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at an online economics forum on Tuesday. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong leader blames ‘people in important positions’ for long ignoring problems with political structure
- Carrie Lam says power to improve system lay not only with chief executive and government but also individuals, whom she does not identify
- She calls on residents to seize opportunities laid out in China’s latest five-year plan and build upon city’s traditional strengths
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
