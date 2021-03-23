Henry Tang. Photo: Nora Tam Henry Tang. Photo: Nora Tam
Chief of Hong Kong’s troubled West Kowloon arts hub vows to handle inaugural exhibitions at flagship museum in accordance with national security law

  • Henry Tang, chairman of West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, makes pledge after city leader expresses confidence that he can deal with the controversy well
  • He says curators of the M+ museum will strictly follow the law and conduct their work with professionalism

Kanis Leung
Updated: 8:53pm, 23 Mar, 2021

