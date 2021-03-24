Secretary for the Civil Service Partick Nip at the Post’s office in Causeway Bay. on Tuesday. Photo:May Tse Secretary for the Civil Service Partick Nip at the Post’s office in Causeway Bay. on Tuesday. Photo:May Tse
Political neutrality does not mean civil servants can pick any side, Hong Kong minister says

  • Public servants have to set aside their personal beliefs or political inclinations while performing their duties, Patrick Nip says
  • He also offers reassurances that civil servants who hold foreign nationality can serve in the government

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 8:41am, 24 Mar, 2021

