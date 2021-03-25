Luo Huining, director of Beijing’s liaison office in the city. Photo: POOL/ Sing Tao Daily
Residents have shown ‘unstoppable’ backing for electoral overhaul, Beijing’s top official in Hong Kong says
- Luo Huining, director of Beijing’s liaison office in the city, points to 2.4 million signatures pro-establishment camp collected in support of the changes
- It shows society’s determination to oppose foreign and external interference, he says, adding the ‘people’s voice is strong’
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
Luo Huining, director of Beijing’s liaison office in the city. Photo: POOL/ Sing Tao Daily