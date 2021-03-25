Members of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council face suspension for engaging in ‘grossly disorderly conduct’. Photo: Felix Wong Members of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council face suspension for engaging in ‘grossly disorderly conduct’. Photo: Felix Wong
Members of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council face suspension for engaging in ‘grossly disorderly conduct’. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong lawmakers to be suspended for ‘grossly disorderly conduct’ under approved changes to Legislative Council rule book

  • Legislators pass 37 changes to Legco’s rule book, targeting filibustering and other tactics previously deployed in the chamber by opposition bloc
  • Approved amendments include a provision for suspending ‘misbehaving’ legislators, as well as tougher time limits for debating bills and lawmaker speeches

Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Natalie WongLilian Cheng
Natalie Wong and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 5:53pm, 25 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council face suspension for engaging in ‘grossly disorderly conduct’. Photo: Felix Wong Members of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council face suspension for engaging in ‘grossly disorderly conduct’. Photo: Felix Wong
Members of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council face suspension for engaging in ‘grossly disorderly conduct’. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE