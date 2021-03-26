National People’s Congress Standing Committee member Tam Yiu-chung has defended the national security law and Beijing’s planned overhaul of the city’s elections. Photo: K. Y. Cheng National People’s Congress Standing Committee member Tam Yiu-chung has defended the national security law and Beijing’s planned overhaul of the city’s elections. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
exclusive | Pro-Beijing heavyweight defends Hong Kong national security law, electoral overhaul as moderate steps

  • In wide-ranging interview, local National People’s Congress Standing Committee delegate Tam Yiu-chung says opposition only has itself to blame for the electoral shake-up
  • ‘No one has said that the Communist Party wants you to flatter it and love it, it just needs you to abide by the law,” the 72-year-old says

Tony Cheung
Updated: 10:37am, 26 Mar, 2021

