National People’s Congress Standing Committee member Tam Yiu-chung has defended the national security law and Beijing’s planned overhaul of the city’s elections. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
exclusive | Pro-Beijing heavyweight defends Hong Kong national security law, electoral overhaul as moderate steps
- In wide-ranging interview, local National People’s Congress Standing Committee delegate Tam Yiu-chung says opposition only has itself to blame for the electoral shake-up
- ‘No one has said that the Communist Party wants you to flatter it and love it, it just needs you to abide by the law,” the 72-year-old says
Topic | Hong Kong politics
