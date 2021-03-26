National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee member Tam Yiu-chung. Photo: K. Y. Cheng National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee member Tam Yiu-chung. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
exclusive | Election Committee may pick Hong Kong legislators from both inside and outside its ranks, says pro-Beijing heavyweight

  • Nomination threshold may be lower than what it requires for chief executive hopefuls, Tam Yiu-chung says
  • The Legco members will be drawn from a cross-section of society, ensuring they will ‘consider the city’s overall interests’, he reveals

Tony Cheung
Updated: 8:23am, 26 Mar, 2021

