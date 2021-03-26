A new visa offers millions of Hongkongers a route to British citizenship. Photo: EPA-EFE A new visa offers millions of Hongkongers a route to British citizenship. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong tells 14 countries to stop accepting BN(O) passports for working holiday applications

  • Officials tell consulates that applications from Hongkongers under working holiday visa scheme must be made using local rather than BN(O) passports
  • Instructions issued as part of China’s reprisals against London for offering most Hong Kong residents a path to British citizenship

Danny Mok
Updated: 2:11pm, 26 Mar, 2021

