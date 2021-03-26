Hong Kong’s legislature will be expanded from 70 to 90 seats under the central government reforms. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong’s legislature will be expanded from 70 to 90 seats under the central government reforms. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s legislature will be expanded from 70 to 90 seats under the central government reforms. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong ministers to launch ‘full-scale’ promotional campaign for Beijing overhaul of city’s electoral system

  • Mainland affairs minister says a ‘full-scale programme of explanation’ is planned for the central government reforms
  • Beijing’s overhaul centres on ensuring only patriots hold positions of political power in Hong Kong

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Tony Cheung
Updated: 3:38pm, 26 Mar, 2021

