Hong Kong /  Politics

Chinese army sniper video sends warning shot to any ‘destabilising forces’ in Hong Kong, political experts say

  • Two female soldiers from Hong Kong garrison’s Honour Guard Battalion also joined the drill at an unspecified training ground, the first time they had done so
  • The 90-second video released on social media on Friday highlighted that the snipers’ shots ‘hit the target every time’

Topic |   China’s military
Gary Cheung
Updated: 2:12am, 27 Mar, 2021

