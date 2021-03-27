=== PHOTO CAPTURED FROM WEIBO === 
PLA HK Garrison has a drill again. Sniper squad, with 2 female sniper. WEIBO
Chinese army sniper video sends warning shot to any ‘destabilising forces’ in Hong Kong, political experts say
- Two female soldiers from Hong Kong garrison’s Honour Guard Battalion also joined the drill at an unspecified training ground, the first time they had done so
- The 90-second video released on social media on Friday highlighted that the snipers’ shots ‘hit the target every time’
