Residents queue up to cast their votes in the 2019 district council elections. Photo: EPA-EFE
Opposition Hong Kong district councillors ready to quit rather than take new oath of allegiance
- A handful have already made up their minds to resign and others are weighing it, worried that even if they did take the oaths, they would later be ruled invalid
- ‘The government has the ultimate power to decide whether you will be disqualified, and that also affects the payments we have received since we assumed office, as they might ask you to recover the costs,’ says Yuen Long councillor Lam Chun
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Residents queue up to cast their votes in the 2019 district council elections. Photo: EPA-EFE