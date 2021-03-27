Regina Ip believes the opposition will still have a voice in the Legislative Council. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong opposition will still have a voice after electoral system changes, says veteran pro-Beijing lawmaker Regina Ip
- Executive councillor believes half of the seats voted for by the public could fall to her opponents
- But her rivals say those claims are misleading and point to reduction in seats expected under overhaul
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
Regina Ip believes the opposition will still have a voice in the Legislative Council. Photo: K.Y. Cheng