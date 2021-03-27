Regina Ip believes the opposition will still have a voice in the Legislative Council. Photo: K.Y. Cheng Regina Ip believes the opposition will still have a voice in the Legislative Council. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong opposition will still have a voice after electoral system changes, says veteran pro-Beijing lawmaker Regina Ip

  • Executive councillor believes half of the seats voted for by the public could fall to her opponents
  • But her rivals say those claims are misleading and point to reduction in seats expected under overhaul

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 7:02pm, 27 Mar, 2021

