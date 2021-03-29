The M+ contemporary art museum is set to open later this year in the West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: AFP The M+ contemporary art museum is set to open later this year in the West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: AFP
Head of Hong Kong arts hub insists embattled museum never planned to show controversial photo by Ai Weiwei

  • The photo, depicting the dissident artist’s middle finger raised against the backdrop of Beijing’s Gate of Heavenly Peace, has been at the centre of a torrent of criticism aimed at the museum by the pro-establishment camp
  • But West Kowloon Cultural District chairman Henry Tang says the M+ museum never intended to show the photo

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Nadia Lam

Updated: 5:36pm, 29 Mar, 2021

