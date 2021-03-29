The logo of RTHK at its headquarters in Kowloon Tong. Photo: EPA-EFE The logo of RTHK at its headquarters in Kowloon Tong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK takes current affairs documentary off air, while popular talk show has also been suspended, sources say

  • Hosts of RTHK Talk Show 2021 say they were notified that recordings of future episodes would be suspended ‘until the management reviews and approves’ production
  • Separately, RTHK confirms it has pulled an episode of current affairs show Hong Kong Connection, which featured a student union accused by university of breaking national security law

Chris Lau  and Emily Tsang

Updated: 11:59pm, 29 Mar, 2021

