The Chinese national flag (right) and Hong Kong’s. Photo: Bloomberg The Chinese national flag (right) and Hong Kong’s. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong electoral changes: ‘fewer than 10 people’ to make up powerful vetting committee that will decide key candidates

  • Chairman of the body will act as tiebreaker in the event of a stalemate over possible hopefuls for the chief executive race, the legislature and the Election Committee that picks the city’s leader
  • China’s top legislative body, which is expected to release details of the revamp to Hong Kong’s political system on Tuesday, also appears to favour tougher nomination threshold for Legco

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Gary CheungNatalie WongWilliam Zheng
Gary Cheung , Natalie Wong  and William Zheng

Updated: 11:54pm, 29 Mar, 2021

