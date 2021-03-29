The Chinese national flag (right) and Hong Kong’s. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong electoral changes: ‘fewer than 10 people’ to make up powerful vetting committee that will decide key candidates
- Chairman of the body will act as tiebreaker in the event of a stalemate over possible hopefuls for the chief executive race, the legislature and the Election Committee that picks the city’s leader
- China’s top legislative body, which is expected to release details of the revamp to Hong Kong’s political system on Tuesday, also appears to favour tougher nomination threshold for Legco
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
