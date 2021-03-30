The number of Legislative Council seats directly elected by Hong Kong residents was set to be slashed dramatically on Tuesday after a vote in Beijing. Photo: Reuters The number of Legislative Council seats directly elected by Hong Kong residents was set to be slashed dramatically on Tuesday after a vote in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
The number of Legislative Council seats directly elected by Hong Kong residents was set to be slashed dramatically on Tuesday after a vote in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

developing | Hong Kong’s opposition facing draconian new rules under electoral overhaul approved unanimously in Beijing

  • National People’s Congress Standing Committee votes 167-0 to endorse proposal slashing number of directly elected seats to Legislative Council, create vetting body to determine who can stand for election
  • Beijing-controlled Election Committee to send 40 representatives to Legco, after expanding from 70 to 90 seats, city’s sole delegate to standing committee says, while seats apportioned to district councillors scrapped

Topic |   Hong Kong political reform
Jeffie LamLilian ChengNatalie WongGary Cheung
Jeffie Lam , Lilian Cheng , Natalie Wong  and Gary Cheung

Updated: 12:26pm, 30 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The number of Legislative Council seats directly elected by Hong Kong residents was set to be slashed dramatically on Tuesday after a vote in Beijing. Photo: Reuters The number of Legislative Council seats directly elected by Hong Kong residents was set to be slashed dramatically on Tuesday after a vote in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
The number of Legislative Council seats directly elected by Hong Kong residents was set to be slashed dramatically on Tuesday after a vote in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE