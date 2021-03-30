The number of Legislative Council seats directly elected by Hong Kong residents was set to be slashed dramatically on Tuesday after a vote in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
developing | Hong Kong’s opposition facing draconian new rules under electoral overhaul approved unanimously in Beijing
- National People’s Congress Standing Committee votes 167-0 to endorse proposal slashing number of directly elected seats to Legislative Council, create vetting body to determine who can stand for election
- Beijing-controlled Election Committee to send 40 representatives to Legco, after expanding from 70 to 90 seats, city’s sole delegate to standing committee says, while seats apportioned to district councillors scrapped
