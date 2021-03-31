The national security body chaired by Chief Executive Carrie Lam will be providing recommendations to the new vetting committee that will decide who can run for office. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam dismisses conflict of interest concerns after being given power to help decide who can run for elections in city
- New body that will decide who can run for elections in Hong Kong to get recommendations from Lam-chaired national security committee
- Chief executive moves to assuage fears it would allow incumbent leader to end political challenges for the city’s top job
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
