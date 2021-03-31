Mainland-linked bodies will have more influence under the revamp. Photo: Winson Wong
Beijing weakens influence of Hong Kong tycoons and strengthens power of mainland-linked outfits in city’s electoral shake-up with Election Committee revamped
- Committee will have more than 400 seats chosen by mainland-affiliated bodies, groups or businesses, including 110 to be filled by local members of ‘relevant national organisations’
- Changes not only sharply reduce potential influence of opposition camp in committee, but also weaken clout of local tycoons who have long been regarded as election ‘kingmakers’
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
Mainland-linked bodies will have more influence under the revamp. Photo: Winson Wong