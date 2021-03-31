Mainland-linked bodies will have more influence under the revamp. Photo: Winson Wong Mainland-linked bodies will have more influence under the revamp. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing weakens influence of Hong Kong tycoons and strengthens power of mainland-linked outfits in city’s electoral shake-up with Election Committee revamped

  • Committee will have more than 400 seats chosen by mainland-affiliated bodies, groups or businesses, including 110 to be filled by local members of ‘relevant national organisations’
  • Changes not only sharply reduce potential influence of opposition camp in committee, but also weaken clout of local tycoons who have long been regarded as election ‘kingmakers’

Natalie Wong  and Joyce Ng

Updated: 1:47am, 31 Mar, 2021

