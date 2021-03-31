Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam (middle) with Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang Kwok-wai (left) and Permanent Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Roy Tang Yun-kwong at government headquarters on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong electoral changes: China’s top legislative body approves overhaul locking in dominance of pro-establishment camp, with a few surprises thrown into mix
- While many of the new elements were already known, creation of chief convenor to head body overseeing elections catches many off guard
- City’s leader welcomes revamp as necessary to put Hong Kong back on right track and insists opposition camp can still play role in governing
