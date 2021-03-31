Those with political aspirations in Hong Kong will need to begin building ties with mainland bodies, numerous analysts who spoke to the Post predict. Photo: Bloomberg
analysis | Hong Kong’s electoral overhaul goes much deeper than quashing anti-China opposition, it’s pushing city to mirror mainland ways, analysts say
- Endorsement of mainland-Chinese institutions expected to increasingly become a necessity for professionals on powerful Election Committee, subsectors seen as traditional strongholds of pan-democrats
- Tuesday’s sweeping overhaul of political system represents broader ambition to realign city’s social and economic structures as well, one political scientist argues
