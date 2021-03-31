Tam Yiu-chung says the Election Committee’s new chief convenor will ‘transcendent’ powers to represent the central government. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
New chief convenor in Hong Kong’s revamped electoral system will have ‘transcendent powers representing Beijing’
- But National People’s Congress Standing Committee member Tam Yiu-chung insists new Election Committee chief will only have the power to oversee polls
- Tam says the chief convenor will not be involved in local governance, and will only weigh in when there are ‘emergency’ election issues local laws cannot resolve
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
Tam Yiu-chung says the Election Committee’s new chief convenor will ‘transcendent’ powers to represent the central government. Photo: K. Y. Cheng