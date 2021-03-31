A banner touting the national security law is displayed over the entrance to the Cross-Harbour Tunnel. The US has criticised Beijing over the law in a recent report. Photo: Sam Tsang A banner touting the national security law is displayed over the entrance to the Cross-Harbour Tunnel. The US has criticised Beijing over the law in a recent report. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing and Hong Kong authorities hit back at US State Department report accusing China of ‘dismantling’ city’s freedoms

  • Both the foreign ministry’s Hong Kong office and the local government have urged the US to keep its nose out of China’s internal affairs
  • The State Department’s ‘2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices’ had criticised Beijing for its imposition of the national security law last year

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony Cheung
Updated: 7:18pm, 31 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A banner touting the national security law is displayed over the entrance to the Cross-Harbour Tunnel. The US has criticised Beijing over the law in a recent report. Photo: Sam Tsang
