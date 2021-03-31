A banner touting the national security law is displayed over the entrance to the Cross-Harbour Tunnel. The US has criticised Beijing over the law in a recent report. Photo: Sam Tsang
Beijing and Hong Kong authorities hit back at US State Department report accusing China of ‘dismantling’ city’s freedoms
- Both the foreign ministry’s Hong Kong office and the local government have urged the US to keep its nose out of China’s internal affairs
- The State Department’s ‘2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices’ had criticised Beijing for its imposition of the national security law last year
