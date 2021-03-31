Pro-establishment lawmakers have fewer excuses after the revamp. Photo: Winson Wong Pro-establishment lawmakers have fewer excuses after the revamp. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Pro-Beijing camp leaders admit Hong Kong government and bloc need to raise their game with excuses wearing thin after electoral shake-up

  • They also have to do more to reach out to alienated supporters of the opposition who feel divisions have only deepened, members of the camp admit
  • Second-generation tycoon says the pressure on government and pro-establishment bloc to perform is now greater than in the past after ‘all the political cleansing’

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Gary Cheung and Lilian Cheng
Gary Cheung  and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 9:11pm, 31 Mar, 2021

