Pro-establishment lawmakers have fewer excuses after the revamp. Photo: Winson Wong
Pro-Beijing camp leaders admit Hong Kong government and bloc need to raise their game with excuses wearing thin after electoral shake-up
- They also have to do more to reach out to alienated supporters of the opposition who feel divisions have only deepened, members of the camp admit
- Second-generation tycoon says the pressure on government and pro-establishment bloc to perform is now greater than in the past after ‘all the political cleansing’
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
Pro-establishment lawmakers have fewer excuses after the revamp. Photo: Winson Wong