Illustration: Perry Tse
The ties that bind: many bodies with new-found influence as part of Hong Kong’s electoral shake-up are linked to, if not controlled by, Beijing
- For instance, the China Law Society, which will name nine members to the powerful Election Committee, is directly under the Communist Party and headed by the vice-chairman of the NPC Standing Committee
- Another new nominating body, the Hong Kong Publishing Federation, has been chaired since its founding by the bosses of Sino United Publishing, a conglomerate controlled by Beijing’s liaison office
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
