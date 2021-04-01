Illustration: Perry Tse Illustration: Perry Tse
The ties that bind: many bodies with new-found influence as part of Hong Kong’s electoral shake-up are linked to, if not controlled by, Beijing

  • For instance, the China Law Society, which will name nine members to the powerful Election Committee, is directly under the Communist Party and headed by the vice-chairman of the NPC Standing Committee
  • Another new nominating body, the Hong Kong Publishing Federation, has been chaired since its founding by the bosses of Sino United Publishing, a conglomerate controlled by Beijing’s liaison office

Natalie Wong , Victor Ting  and Nadia Lam

