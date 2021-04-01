RTHK has been trying to withdraw its submissions from journalism award shows pending a corporate governance review. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Major journalism awards reject Hong Kong public broadcaster’s bid to pull entries
- RTHK sought to withdraw submissions from Society of Publishers in Asia Awards and Human Rights Press Awards, citing an ongoing review of operations
- Organisers have denied the requests, saying it is too late to back out now that adjudication is under way
Topic | Hong Kong media
RTHK has been trying to withdraw its submissions from journalism award shows pending a corporate governance review. Photo: K. Y. Cheng