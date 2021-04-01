RTHK has been trying to withdraw its submissions from journalism award shows pending a corporate governance review. Photo: K. Y. Cheng RTHK has been trying to withdraw its submissions from journalism award shows pending a corporate governance review. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
RTHK has been trying to withdraw its submissions from journalism award shows pending a corporate governance review. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong media
Major journalism awards reject Hong Kong public broadcaster’s bid to pull entries

  • RTHK sought to withdraw submissions from Society of Publishers in Asia Awards and Human Rights Press Awards, citing an ongoing review of operations
  • Organisers have denied the requests, saying it is too late to back out now that adjudication is under way

Christy LeungEmily Tsang
Christy Leung  and Emily Tsang

Updated: 2:03pm, 1 Apr, 2021

