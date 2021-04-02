Residents carry the national flag outside Hong Kong’s government complex on Tuesday to show their support of a radical revamp of the city’s electoral system. Photo: Winson Wong
Next decade in Hong Kong holds little hope of political change, as Basic Law amendments sideline local government, pro-Beijing heavyweights say
- Revamp of annexes I and II of the city’s mini-constitution eliminate ‘five-step process’, leave central government as sole initiator of changes to local election system
- Multiple observers tell Post changes likely locked in place for the next decade and beyond; ‘this is once and for all’, city’s sole delegate to NPC Standing Committee says
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
