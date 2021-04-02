Residents carry the national flag outside Hong Kong’s government complex on Tuesday to show their support of a radical revamp of the city’s electoral system. Photo: Winson Wong Residents carry the national flag outside Hong Kong’s government complex on Tuesday to show their support of a radical revamp of the city’s electoral system. Photo: Winson Wong
Residents carry the national flag outside Hong Kong’s government complex on Tuesday to show their support of a radical revamp of the city’s electoral system. Photo: Winson Wong
Next decade in Hong Kong holds little hope of political change, as Basic Law amendments sideline local government, pro-Beijing heavyweights say

  • Revamp of annexes I and II of the city’s mini-constitution eliminate ‘five-step process’, leave central government as sole initiator of changes to local election system
  • Multiple observers tell Post changes likely locked in place for the next decade and beyond; ‘this is once and for all’, city’s sole delegate to NPC Standing Committee says

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 8:00am, 2 Apr, 2021

