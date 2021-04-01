Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Thursday said creating the new role of chief convenor of the Election Committee would require no local legislation. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s new chief convenor role requires no local legislation as power comes from Beijing, Carrie Lam says
- Lam assures TV audience new system introduced in this week’s sweeping electoral overhaul would only be ‘activated’ by the chief executive in ‘extraordinary circumstances’
- But local lawmakers are demanding more details about the position overseeing the powerful Election Committee, including what qualifies as ‘extraordinary’
