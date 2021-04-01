Senior Hong Kong civil servants take an oath of allegiance. Photo: Handout Senior Hong Kong civil servants take an oath of allegiance. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong lawmakers across political divide warn of possible abuse of proposed bill aimed at ensuring allegiance of public office holders

  • Concerns centre on ‘positive’ and ‘negative’ lists in draft legislation that set out acts that uphold Basic Law, and those that don’t
  • Officials give assurance that the lists are merely guidelines

Topic |   Hong Kong political reform
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 11:07pm, 1 Apr, 2021

