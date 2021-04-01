Senior Hong Kong civil servants take an oath of allegiance. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong lawmakers across political divide warn of possible abuse of proposed bill aimed at ensuring allegiance of public office holders
- Concerns centre on ‘positive’ and ‘negative’ lists in draft legislation that set out acts that uphold Basic Law, and those that don’t
- Officials give assurance that the lists are merely guidelines
Topic | Hong Kong political reform
