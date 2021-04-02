Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong last year. Photo: AFP
China slams Washington over Hong Kong report, saying Biden administration has disregarded basic facts with irresponsible remarks
- Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying says US moves cannot hinder the city’s development and prosperity
- Remarks sparked by publication of US State Department’s annual Hong Kong Policy Act Report, which said city’s autonomy had been eroded by Beijing
Topic | US-China relations
