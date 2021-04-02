Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong last year. Photo: AFP Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong last year. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

China slams Washington over Hong Kong report, saying Biden administration has disregarded basic facts with irresponsible remarks

  • Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying says US moves cannot hinder the city’s development and prosperity
  • Remarks sparked by publication of US State Department’s annual Hong Kong Policy Act Report, which said city’s autonomy had been eroded by Beijing

Topic |   US-China relations
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 1:30am, 2 Apr, 2021

