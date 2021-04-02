China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at the US envoy to Hong Kong over recent remarks on the overhaul of the city’s electoral system. Photo: Reuters
Chinese foreign ministry accuses US envoy to Hong Kong of ‘smearing’ recent electoral overhaul
- Spokesman for China’s foreign ministry office in the city says US consul general cheered on ‘anti-China troublemakers’
- Ministry also defends electoral overhaul, saying it ‘will help increase the efficiency of Hong Kong’s governance, and safeguard national security’
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
