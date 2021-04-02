China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at the US envoy to Hong Kong over recent remarks on the overhaul of the city’s electoral system. Photo: Reuters China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at the US envoy to Hong Kong over recent remarks on the overhaul of the city’s electoral system. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

Chinese foreign ministry accuses US envoy to Hong Kong of ‘smearing’ recent electoral overhaul

  • Spokesman for China’s foreign ministry office in the city says US consul general cheered on ‘anti-China troublemakers’
  • Ministry also defends electoral overhaul, saying it ‘will help increase the efficiency of Hong Kong’s governance, and safeguard national security’

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Tony Cheung
Updated: 9:29pm, 2 Apr, 2021

