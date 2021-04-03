Hong Kong Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng. Photo: Nora Tam
Past actions, words by candidates will be considered by vetting committee set up under Hong Kong’s electoral overhaul: city’s justice chief

  • Teresa Cheng says details of decisions based on national security and intelligence will not be disclosed, but other matters can still be challenged in court by affected individuals
  • ‘Maybe something he or she mentioned 10 years ago has a connection with what that person advocates today,’ she points out 

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 2:02pm, 3 Apr, 2021

