Past actions, words by candidates will be considered by vetting committee set up under Hong Kong’s electoral overhaul: city’s justice chief
- Teresa Cheng says details of decisions based on national security and intelligence will not be disclosed, but other matters can still be challenged in court by affected individuals
- ‘Maybe something he or she mentioned 10 years ago has a connection with what that person advocates today,’ she points out
Hong Kong Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng. Photo: Nora Tam