Chief Executive Carrie Lam has singled out three areas that need to be improved. Photo: Sam Tsang Chief Executive Carrie Lam has singled out three areas that need to be improved. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chief Executive Carrie Lam has singled out three areas that need to be improved. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam sets sights on ‘improving’ city’s education sector, its media, and training of civil servants after overhaul of electoral system

  • In interview with Chinese state news agency Xinhua, city’s chief executive targets areas analysts believe Beijing partly blames for social unrest
  • Tone of Lam’s comments suggest she might be seeking a second term in city’s top job, political analyst says

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 12:05am, 4 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam has singled out three areas that need to be improved. Photo: Sam Tsang Chief Executive Carrie Lam has singled out three areas that need to be improved. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chief Executive Carrie Lam has singled out three areas that need to be improved. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE