A woman walks by a money exchange shop decorated with banknotes from different countries in Hong Kong’s Central district. Photo: AP
Former Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief says ‘tiny changes’ in Biden-era report reason for hope, sees no threat of local dollar losing peg to US currency
- Joseph Yam Chi-kwong, Monetary Authority chief between 1993 and 2009, notes State Department’s most recent Hong Kong Policy Act Report underscored city’s autonomy when it came to monetary policy
- Removing the Hong Kong dollar’s peg to its US counterpart could have unintended consequences for global markets, he argues
Topic | Hong Kong economy
